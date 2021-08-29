General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. General Mills posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $57.73. 2,878,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

