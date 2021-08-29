Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 201,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $88.24.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

