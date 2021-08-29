Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $87.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $88.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

