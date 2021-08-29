Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Position Reduced by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,950 shares during the period. Genworth Financial comprises about 1.4% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 132.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,797 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.