Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVDBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

GVDBF stock remained flat at $$4,838.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,738.14. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,724.04 and a twelve month high of $5,337.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

