Global Cord Blood (CO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%.

CO opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.40. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Cord Blood stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

