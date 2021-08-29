Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global Healthcare REIT stock remained flat at $$0.72 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. Global Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and disposal of healthcare real estate; and provision of financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

