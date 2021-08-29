Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

