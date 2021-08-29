Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of QYLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.