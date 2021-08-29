Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.