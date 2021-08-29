GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $356,431.93 and approximately $438.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.