Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $121,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

