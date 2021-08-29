Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $69.63. 3,440,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

