Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Head-To-Head Survey

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Seabridge Gold N/A -2.51% -2.36%

This table compares Golden Minerals and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.43 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.65 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$11.15 million ($0.17) -104.88

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 147.15%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.38%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

