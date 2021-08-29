GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,778,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.19.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

