GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. GP Strategies also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

GPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in GP Strategies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.