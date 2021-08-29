Graft Price Up 0% Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $252,497.97 and $31,379.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

