Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

