Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

