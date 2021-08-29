Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.