Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.