Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,221,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

