Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Down 67.6% in August

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the July 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,569,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Green Cures & Botanical Distribution stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,866,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516,016. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

