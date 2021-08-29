Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMAB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of OMAB opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

