GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 432.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

