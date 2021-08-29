GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,683 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Antares Pharma worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.