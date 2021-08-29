GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,240 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.47% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.