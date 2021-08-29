GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 861 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $278.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.01. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

