Guy Lansdown Buys 7,000 Shares of South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) insider Guy Lansdown bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.01 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,070.00 ($50,050.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from South32’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.75%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

