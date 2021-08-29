GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.61. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 713,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

