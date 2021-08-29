H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in August

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HNNMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 51,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

