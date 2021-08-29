Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 77.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

