Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 593,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 360,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.