Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $8,529,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.85.

VMW opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.