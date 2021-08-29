Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

