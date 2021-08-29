Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,066 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y opened at $685.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.69. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.