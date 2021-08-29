Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 51,461 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 270.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

