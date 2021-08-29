Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HBI opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

