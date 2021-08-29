Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $135,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,808.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.09 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.