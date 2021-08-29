Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €95.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €68.95 ($81.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.58. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.