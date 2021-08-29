Head to Head Analysis: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) vs. Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Winmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aiadvertising and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% Winmark 49.06% -312.07% 114.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aiadvertising and Winmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.76 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Winmark $46.29 million 16.16 $29.82 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Summary

Winmark beats Aiadvertising on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing. The Franchising segment involves in the value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise as well as provides strategic consulting services related to franchising. The Leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corp. and Wirth Business Credit, Inc. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.