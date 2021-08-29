Head-To-Head Review: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) vs. Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Desktop Metal and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69% Intevac -14.81% -12.04% -9.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and Intevac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 128.90 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -14.56 Intevac $97.82 million 1.25 $1.06 million $0.05 99.60

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Intevac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Desktop Metal and Intevac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 Intevac 0 0 2 0 3.00

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 150.60%. Intevac has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Intevac.

Summary

Intevac beats Desktop Metal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets. The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

