Head to Head Survey: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) versus Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVgo and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Ulta Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.45 $175.84 million $4.66 83.10

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVgo and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ulta Beauty 0 8 15 0 2.65

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.90%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $407.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats EVgo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

