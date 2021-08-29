HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

