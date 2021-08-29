Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HMTV stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

