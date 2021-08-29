Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $50.57

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $51.89. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.