Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.97, but opened at $102.00. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 3,810 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 169.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.