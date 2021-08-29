Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 997.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

