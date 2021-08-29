Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.