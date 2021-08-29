Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

