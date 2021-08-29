Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

