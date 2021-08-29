Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

